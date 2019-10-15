Death Notices - Friday 11th October 2019

BEGLEY, Eugene (late of Ballykelly, Co Derry) - 10th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Margaret (RIP). Loving brother of Liam, Marie, Sean and the late Anne Mayell (RIP), a dear partner to Lily. Wake and funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to I.C.U., Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sister, partner, nieces and nephews, and the entire family circle. St Francis, pray for him. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven, telephone 07747046084.

BOYD, Thomas James - 10th October 2019 (aged 92), beloved husband of the late Kathleen, loving father of Anne, Pat, Angela, June, Thomas, Christopher, Kevin, Stephen, Sharon and the late Valerie and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather and dear brother of Annie, Alice, Charlie, Willie-John and the late Ellen, Patrick, Bridget, Maurice, Mary. Funeral from his home, 22 Lilac Avenue, Limavady tomorrow (Saturday) at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

EWING, Joyce (nee Ritchie) – 11th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 86th year formerly of 46, Bann Drive, Waterside), dearly beloved wife of the late William (Willie), much loved mother of Elizabeth, Wilma and Lesley, loving mother-in-law of Rob, adored grandmother of Shannen. Service of Thanksgiving in her daughter Lesley’s home, 101 Abbeydale, Waterside, on Monday 14th October at 1.30pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs. Julie Faulkner, 22, Glenaden Park, BT47 2LJ (all enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors 028 71312567). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.

McLEAN, baby Ella – 9th October 2019, born sleeping, precious daughter of Daniel and Stacey, baby sister of Max, Sophie, Miley and the late Noah, also a much loved granddaughter. Funeral service will be tomorrow (Saturday) at Enagh Cemetery, Limavady at 1.00pm. Jesus said, "suffer the little children to come unto Me, and forbid them not," Mark 10:14.