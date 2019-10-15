Death Notice - Sunday 13th October 2019

GALLAGHER, Frances Aloysius - 11th October 2019, formerly of 37 Barry Street, beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Ellen and much loved sister of the late James, Daniel, Nicholas, Nellie, Sadie, Margaret and Ena. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn tomorrow (Monday) at 10 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.