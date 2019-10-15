Death Notices - Monday 14th October 2019

BURNS, Anna (née Davis) - 14th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 56 Cromore Gardens, Anna (formerly of 103 Strand Road), beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother to Jim, Brenda, Teresa, Margaret, Ann, Wiliam, Noeleen, Mary, Patricia and Ciara, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (16th October) at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.

CRUICKSHANK, Bridie (née Coyle) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 34 Central Drive, beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother to Robert, Joseph, Katrina and the late John, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Tuesday 15th October)) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie c/o 6 Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McGINLEY, Mary (need Duffin) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Lorna, Danny, Frances, Matthew, David, Siobhan, Kevin, Cordelia and the late Joan and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 14 Drumavalley, Magilligan, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

O'KANE, Anne (nee Duffy) - Peacefully at home, 46 Church Street, Limavady,

beloved wife of Terry, ear sister of Jack and Carole. Funeral from her late residence this Wednesday (16th October) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

St.Joseph pray for her.

WARNOCK, Eileen (nee McMahon) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family, in her 81st year), much loved wife of the late Edwin (Eddie), devoted mum of Valerie, Alwyn and Ken, loving mother-in-law of James, Rosemary and Sharon, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Frances, David, Victor, Priscilla and the late John. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home, 15 Duncastle Park, Newbuildings this Wednesday, 16th October, at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) Friends of Altnagelvin c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ