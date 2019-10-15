Contact
Death Notices - Monday 14th October 2019
BURNS, Anna (née Davis) - 14th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 56 Cromore Gardens, Anna (formerly of 103 Strand Road), beloved wife of Brendan, loving mother to Jim, Brenda, Teresa, Margaret, Ann, Wiliam, Noeleen, Mary, Patricia and Ciara, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (16th October) at 9.20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for her.
CRUICKSHANK, Bridie (née Coyle) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at her home, 34 Central Drive, beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother to Robert, Joseph, Katrina and the late John, a dear and loving grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Funeral leaving her home tomorrow (Tuesday 15th October)) at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to Marie Curie c/o 6 Mount Pleasant, Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.
McGINLEY, Mary (need Duffin) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at home, beloved wife of the late Danny, loving mother of Lorna, Danny, Frances, Matthew, David, Siobhan, Kevin, Cordelia and the late Joan and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 14 Drumavalley, Magilligan, on Wednesday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
O'KANE, Anne (nee Duffy) - Peacefully at home, 46 Church Street, Limavady,
beloved wife of Terry, ear sister of Jack and Carole. Funeral from her late residence this Wednesday (16th October) at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
St.Joseph pray for her.
WARNOCK, Eileen (nee McMahon) - 13th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family, in her 81st year), much loved wife of the late Edwin (Eddie), devoted mum of Valerie, Alwyn and Ken, loving mother-in-law of James, Rosemary and Sharon, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Frances, David, Victor, Priscilla and the late John. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home, 15 Duncastle Park, Newbuildings this Wednesday, 16th October, at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable to) Friends of Altnagelvin c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in the city on Monday of this week.
A Derry man who has been running competitively for the past forty years will take part in his last full marathon next month in memory of former club member, Martin Gallagher.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.