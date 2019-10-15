Death Notices - Tuesday 15th October 2019

HEGARTY, Victor Alexander - 15th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 64th year), dearly beloved husband of Joy, much loved dad of Victoria, Ross, and Natasha, loving father-in-law of Jay and Johnny, devoted granda of Nathan, Mason and Tyler, loving brother of Mary and Linda, dear brother-in-law of Derek, a dear uncle. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 5, Bonds Street, Waterside, on Friday, 18th October at 11.00am, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only donations if lieu if desired to W.H & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital ( I.C.U ) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. One of life's true gentlemen.

McFEELY, Dolores - Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loving mother of Barry, Karen, and Jennifer, a much loved grandmother of Emma, Daniel, and Erin, dear sister of Mary, Geraldine, Victor and the late Michael. Funeral from her home: 34 Carnhill, Derry, this Thursday (17th October) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Brigid’s Church Carnhill followed by interment in City Cemetery. Wake will commence today at 6.00pm. Private family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McATEER, Patricia (Pat), nee Johnston - 15th October 2019, beloved wife of Niall, loving mother of Dónal, Ciarán and Eimear and dear sister of Caroline and Colette. Funeral from her home, 1A Gleneagles, this Thursday at 12.30pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her. St Pio, intercede for her. St Faustina, pray for her.

DAVIS, John Paul - 14th October 2019 (suddenly at home), beloved son of Sylvia and Don, dear brother of Jan and Keith, late of 1 Bolea Park, Limavady. Funeral arrangements later. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MONTGOMERY, Margaret Elizabeth - 14th October 2019 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Daleview Nursing Home, dearly beloved wife of the late Alfie, a loving mother of Gary and Julie, mother-in-law of Ann and Sonny, a devoted Grandmother of Megan and Connor. A funeral service will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, 16th October) at 1.00pm in Adair & Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family and friends welcome to Adair & Neely funeral home today (Tuesday, 15th October) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of flowers to Parkinson’s, c/o Jack Glenn, 92 Duke Street, BT47 1DQ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle and friends.