02 Jan 2022

Seven out of 10 Scots worried about energy price hikes, research reveals

Seven out of 10 Scots are worried about rising energy costs, research has found.

Polling carried out by YouGov for Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found 48% are “fairly worried” about bills for their gas and electricity becoming less affordable – with a further 22% describing themselves as “very worried”.

It comes after the energy price cap – which limits what firms can charge on their default tariffs – was raised twice in 2021, with another increase expected in April 2022.

CAS fair markets spokeswoman Kate Morrison said: “After a challenging year for consumers in 2021 when it comes to energy costs, people are bracing themselves for a tough year in 2022.”

She added: “People have already had two difficult price rises in the past 12 months, and all the evidence points to further record rises this coming year.

“That, added to rising inflation more generally, will see some people really struggle.

“It’s also important to note that people are worried about bills becoming more unaffordable – so that doesn’t just mean higher bills but more challenging household budgets generally, from rising prices in the shops to falling or stagnant incomes.”

Free, impartial and confidential advice on dealing with fuel bills and other issues is available from the Citizens Advice Bureau, with Ms Morrison saying: “During the pandemic we unlocked around £147 million for people. For energy advice, people who saw a gain were around £272 better off.”

