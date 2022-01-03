Search

04 Jan 2022

£65m Covid funding secured for Scotland’s culture and events

£65m Covid funding secured for Scotland’s culture and events

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A £65 million fund has been confirmed to support cultural businesses, organisations and events.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said the sum will go towards supporting those in the sector who have been affected by the pandemic.

The money includes the £20 million of business support funding for culture and events that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on December 14, and the £27 million for culture and £17 million for events announced last week.

An additional £1 million of underspend from the existing events budget has also been added, the Scottish Government confirmed.

“These additional funds will help protect the livelihoods of the people working in the sector – and allow us to give further support to freelancers, culture organisations, venues and our national performing companies,” Mr Robertson said.

The government funding will be split five ways.

A total of £31.5 million will go to cultural businesses, organisations, venues and independent cinema support and grassroots venues.

National Performing Companies (for Christmas losses and touring fund re-purposing) will receive £2 million and freelancers £10 million.

£19.8 million will be given to the events sector, and museums, galleries and heritage will receive £1.7 million.

Creative Scotland, which supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of the country, has launched a “Cancellation Fund for Creative Freelancers” which opens for applications on Thursday this week at 2pm.

The fund has been set up to support creative freelancers working in the creative sectors who are experiencing immediate financial hardship due to the loss of income because of cancellations and deferrals caused by Covid.

Creative Scotland’s chief executive Iain Munro said: “Our Cancellation Fund for Creative Freelancers is live, with applications open from January 6, and more information on support for organisations and venues will follow as soon as possible.”

The Scottish Government’s commitment of £19.8 million for Scotland’s events sector was welcomed by VisitScotland director of events Paul Bush.

He said EventScotland, which is part of VisitScotland, is currently working with the Scottish Government and the Event Industry Advisory Group (EIAG) to determine the best way of distributing the funding adding, “details will be shared shortly”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media