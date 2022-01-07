Missing man’s car found in Highlands

The “distinctive” car of a man who went missing on Christmas Day has been found in the north of Scotland.
Jonathan Knutton disappeared at 8.30pm on Saturday December 25 from the Derbyshire village of Mackworth.
His car has now been found in the Cairngorms National Park, near Aviemore, Police Scotland said.
A police spokesperson said: “Jonathan is white, 6ft tall with short brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a smart blue winter coat, jeans and a dark grey hat.
“Jonathan’s car, a distinctive silver Citroen DS3 with a purple roof and a registration starting HJ63, has been found in the area of Badaguish Outdoor Centre, Glenmore, near Aviemore.
“Anyone who has seen Jonathan or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 1529 of January 6.”
The arrests were made in what gardaí have called a 'significant development' in an ongoing operation against organised crime in County Limerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.