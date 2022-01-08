Search

08 Jan 2022

Lifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue

Lifeboat volunteers’ casualty training turns into real-life rescue

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

Lifeboat volunteers who had been training in casualty care were called to help a man who was seriously injured after falling from some cliffs.

Police contacted the coastguard after being alerted to the incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, East Lothian, at about 4pm on Friday.

Teams from North Berwick, Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue and Dunbar Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) launched both its inshore and offshore lifeboats.

RNLI spokesperson Douglas Wright said: “Several crew, who were in the middle of a casualty care course at the station, were tasked when a 48-year-old man fell 30ft from the cliff at Winterfield Park just before 4pm.

“Both boats were launched to assist in the operation, which also included coastguard teams from Dunbar and Eyemouth, police and ambulance crews and the coastguard rescue helicopter.

“The crew of the inshore lifeboat arrived on scene at 4.10pm and provided emergency care for the casualty until the rescue helicopter arrived.

“Meanwhile, the volunteers on the all-weather lifeboat sat offshore in case they were needed.

“Once the decision was made to airlift the casualty to hospital for treatment, both boats were stood down by the UK Coastguard at around 5.30pm.”

The man is being treated in hospital.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media