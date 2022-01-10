Search

10 Jan 2022

New Nissan Micra provides new levels of space and comfort

The new Nissan Micra features next-gen audio and navigation system with a 7-inch touchscreen that fully integrates with your smartphone.

New Nissan Micra provides new levels of space and comfort

Reporter:

Reporter

The new Nissan Micra, now available for 221 from O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, is changing perceptions. This neat car has always been a Nissan favourite, and the latest model is kicking it up a gear with enhanced safety features including LED daytime running lights, Hill Start Assist, Isofix and automatic headlamps. 

The N-Design model also boasts 16-inch two-tone flex wheels, a black or chrome exterior pack, rain sensing wipers, rear parking sensors, and privacy glass. 

NO SHORTAGE OF 221 CARS

O’Reilly and Sons is happy to announce that there’s no shortage of new Nissan vehicles for 221. 

All-electric vehicles continue to gain popularity, with the zero-emission Nissan Leaf billed to be one of the biggest sellers in the electric car market this year. The Leaf is available on PCP/HP finance with 0% interest from €58 a week. O’Reilly and Sons are offering a free home charger and service plan to anyone who purchases a 221 Leaf.

Other popular models available for delivery are the Qashqai and Juke.

LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 

O’Reilly & Sons also have new vans available for delivery in early 2022. 

All Light Commercial models will be eligible for Nissan Van Plan – an innovative business leasing offer which has everything included from just €99 per week – including all routine servicing, tyres, motor tax, CVRT costs and replacement van during routine servicing. 

 *Sponsored Content

Visit O’Reilly and Sons on the Dublin Road in Longford, call them on 043-3346321 or visit www.oreillyandsons.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media