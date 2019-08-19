Sinn Fein meets with owners of Lifford Stadium and local greyhound owners/trainers in efforts to try and save the Stadium and protect jobs

Derry Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Karen Mullan has said her party has met with the owners of Lifford Stadium and local greyhound owners/trainers in efforts to try and save the Stadium and protect jobs.

Revealing talks had taken place, Ms Mullan said she was "saddened" to hear the news about the stadium.

She added: “Sinn Féin representatives from Derry, Strabane and Donegal including myself and Raymond McCartney have met with the owners of the Stadium, dog owners and trainers.

“We heard the pressures that currently exist at the facility and the impact that the closure would have.

"This greyhound track is one of the most premier tracks in Ireland which has been in operation for more than 60 years and provides employment in the local area, as well as contributing significantly to the economy of the Lifford and Strabane areas and across the wider north west.

Ms Mullan concluded: “Sinn Féin have arranged a number of meetings and will be doing all we can over the coming weeks to try and protect jobs, keep the stadium open and support the local greyhound fraternity."