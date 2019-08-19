Shamrock Rovers score a penalty and Derry City miss a penalty on a disappointing night for the hosts at the Brandywell

It was a tale of two penalties at the Brandywell as Shamrock Rovers came away with all three points on a disappointing night for Derry City.

Derry City 0

Shamrock Rovers 2

Aaron McEneff’s successful spot kick and David Parkhouse’s missed spot kick ultimately decided this game as City dropped back into fourth place in the race for a European place.

The defining moment in the game came midway through the second half as David Parkhouse, in dispossessing Graham Burke inadvertently played Aaron Greene in on the right. Greene raced all the way into the penalty area where he pulled the ball back across goal to Jack Byrne who was challenged by Sloggett, illegally so according to referee Hennessey who pointed to the penalty spot. Aaron McEneff stepped up and with boos raining down on him from the crowd he calmly slotted the ball beyond Peter Cherrie to make it 1-0.

The Candy Stripes were given an immediate chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty of their own on 72 minutes when Lopes went into the back of Parkhouse in the area. The young striker stepped up himself but Alan Mannus guessed right and pushed his spot kick away for a corner.

To add insult to injury, Rovers then doubled their lead, Aaron Greene getting away from the City defence before firing past Cherrie to seal the win for the visitors.

Teams

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Ciaran Coll, Ally Gilchrist, Eoin Toal, Darren Cole, Greg Sloggett, Ciaron Harkin (Michael McCrudden 74’), Barry McNamee (Jack Malone 74’), Jamie McDonagh, Gerardo Bruna (Darren McCauley 78’), David Parkhouse.

Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus, Ethan Boyle, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace, Jack Byrne, Greg Bolger (Brandon Kavanagh 87’), Ronan Finn, Aaron McEneff (Dylan Watts 78’), Sean Kavanagh, Graham Burke (Gary O’Neill 76’), Aaron Greene.

Referee: Rob Hennessey.