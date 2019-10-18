PADDY GLAD THAT ‘STUTE ARE MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

INSTITUTE vs. CLIFTONVILLE

Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Saturday, 3pm





Paddy McLaughlin will always have a soft spot for Institute, but come 3pm Saturday, all friendships and loyalties will disappear as he attempts to keep his Cliftonville side in the mix at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

It was only eight months ago that McLaughlin left ‘Stute to take over as manager of the Reds, and since then so much has happened at both clubs. Whilst McLaughlin has been involved in European competition as well as leading Cliftonville into the title mix at the top of the Premiership, ‘Stute have wavered significantly, McLaughlin’s so-called ‘Stute-alona’ of last season a distant memory. After losing seven of their first eight league games this year, ‘Stute have finally turned a corner, now three games unbeaten in all competitions under new manager Sean Connor. Yet despite having a history with this weekend’s opponents, McLaughlin is only after the three points.

“Football is a ruthless game,” he stated.

“You don’t pity anybody and I don’t overly get concerned about what happens outside Cliftonville because they are my priority. It was difficult to watch them struggle but I am glad now that they have got points on the board and that they are starting to find their feet.

“It has taken them probably longer than they might have hoped to get their season up and running but at least things are moving in the right direction now. But come 3 o’clock on Saturday, there is no friends in football and we’ll be trying to get a result against them as much as they will be trying to get a result against us.

“It was tough leaving ’Stute but it was a move which has gone really well for me and I’m delighted with it, not just for myself but for the staff who have come along with me. I’m lucky that I’ve got a good team working around me as well as the players on the pitch. It has gone well but there is a lot of hard work going on and everyone is chipping in. But we can’t rest on our laurels and as a team we know we have to keep working hard.”

Cliftonville defeated ‘Stute 1-0 last month in a forgettable game at Solitude, but McLaughlin is optimistic of a more entertaining game this time around, especially given the quality if the surface at the Brandywell.

“The surface at the Brandywell is probably as good as you’ll get,” he agreed. “It’s one of those fixtures we are all looking forward to because, like Windsor Park, the surface will suit our style of play. We played one friendly up there since I’ve come in, against Derry City, and we played really well, keeping the ball on the deck against a good side in what was a very entertaining game.

“If ‘Stute play to their strengths and get the ball down and play and if we do the same, it should be a good entertaining game.”

Tight at the top

Three points for third-placed Cliftonville this week would keep the pressure on Coleraine and Crusaders at the top, but with Linfield and Glentoran also lurking nearby, it is shaping up to be a memorable season in the top flight.

“It’s no surprise,” McLaughlin said. “When everyone seen the investment coming into the league for Glentoran and Larne along with the continued success of Linfield and Crusaders and with Oran Kearney coming back to Coleraine, it was always going to be a really competitive league. Throw in Ballymena and Glenavon as well as ourselves there are five, six, seven teams at the top end with not too many points in it. It was always going to be tight and I believe it’s going to be the most competitive league in a long, long time right through the season.”