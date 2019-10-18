Contact

Rainey advance after penalty runs win over Royal School Armagh

No quarter asked, no quarter given as Rainey book semi-final spot

Rainey celebrate quarter-final win

The Rainey Hockey team pictured after their Superleague win over Royal School Armagh

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Ulster Superleague Quarter-Final
Rainey Endowed v Royal School Armagh

The Rainey girls qualified for the last four with a 3-2 win over Royal School Armagh, on penalty runs, on Thursday.

The Rainey girls played a fast-competitive match which saw them go 2-0 up early on through Gabi Scott and Alexa Hastings, against a very strong Armagh Team.

Just before half-time Armagh pulled one back to make it 2-1. The second-half continued to be played end to end but it was Armagh who eventually found the back of the net to pull the match back to a draw.

The teams then faced a shoot out of 1 v 1 to decide the winner. Some fine saves from goalkeeper Dawn Francis and goals from Charlotte Beggs, Ellie Montgomery and Gabi Scott ensured a 3-2 win to Rainey on penalty runs.

Rainey now play in the semi-final at Civil Service HC on the 16 November. Well done to all players on both teams, an amazing game of hockey

Team: Captain, Ellie Montgomery, Dawn Francis, Dawn Francis, Alexandra McKinlay, Sarah Goodwin, Jess O’Neill, Gabi Scott, Charlotte Beggs, Honor Graham, Ellie Stewart, Aimee McClure, Alexa Hastings, Molly Clifford, Rachel McMenemy, Jenna Brown, Lucy Thomson, Aoife Doyle, Hannah O’Neill and Imogen Graham.

