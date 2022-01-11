IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, high pressure over Ireland will continue to dominate the weather in the coming days bringing dry days with good spells of sunshine.

The latest forecast from Met Eireann says it will continue settled and largely dry through the rest of the week as high pressure dominates the weather. Frost and fog is expected to form by night, with fog persistent in places during the day time hours.

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a dry day with good spells of sunshine. Becoming a little cloudier later in parts of the north and west with the odd spot of drizzle possibly developing. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night will be a dry night with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures here of -2 to + 3 degrees with frost forming especially over Munster and Leinster where skies will be clearest. Milder to the northwest where cloudier conditions will persist bringing the chance of some patchy drizzle. Light breezes will allow fog to form, becoming widespread and dense in parts, especially over the southeast of the country.

The latest weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann says that fog and low cloud will persist in the south and southeast through much of the day with a few brighter spells developing elsewhere. Remaining mostly dry elsewhere but there will be a few patches of drizzle possible near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mainly light southerly or variable breezes.