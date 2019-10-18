Broomsticks at the ready for spellbinding Halloween fun at Foyleside Shopping Centre

Fear not, as Foyleside Shopping Centre has plenty of spellbinding family activities to keep you spooked from this Saturday 19th right through to the 31st October.

To be sure to terrify the whole family – there will be an array of ghoulish Halloween games, chilling treasure hunts and “‘”trick or treat’” challenges to sink your vampire teeth into.

Or you can unleash your inner beast by mucking in for the monster soft clay workshop.

Why not quench your bloodthirst with chocolate apple and pumpkin decorating? Or if you’d rather rise from the dead for the occasion, visit our professional Halloween makeover and face painting stalls! As Halloween is a special occasion, vamp it up to the next level and get a Halloween-themed henna tattoo. After all, it only comes around once a year!

Capture the haunting experience with our freaky photography, or dare to see where our mysterious Green Screen takes you. The Verbal Arts Centre will also host lots of ghastly activities, including scary Halloween arts, crafts and book cover colouring as well as creepy storytelling that are sure to make your hairs stand on end.

This year, the sneaky Mad Hatter will roam the centre. Catch him out, snap a picture with him, and upload to Foyleside Shopping Centre’s Facebook page for your chance to win a spooktacular prize! With convenient parking until 9pm and over 50 amazing shops, Foyleside is the perfect place to be this Halloween.

To find out more visit www.foyleside.co.uk