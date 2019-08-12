Privacy and Cookie Policy

This privacy statement explains how Derry Now collects, uses and protects any personal information you give us. Derry Now is committed to protecting your privacy and only uses personal information about you according to this privacy statement. It applies to information supplied in your use of this website and when you send us an email. We review this privacy statement periodically, so you should check back here regularly to ensure you are happy with the changes.

This policy is effective from 24 May 2018.



Who We Are



Derry Now is a local news website covering the Derry City and County Derry. Our sister newspapers are the Derry News and the County Derry Post. Derry Now is part of River Media.

Our contact details are:



● Email: editor@derrynews.ie and editor@derrypost.ie

● Post: River Media Newspapers, 26 Balliniska Road, Springtown Ind Est. Derry, BT48 0NA

● Phone: 028 7129 6600

The Data Collect and How We Use It



Aggregated Data



We collected aggregated data on website usage using the tool Google Analytics. The information collected includes things like the numbers of people who visit our website, the pages they visit, the browsers they use etc. This information is collected by cookies (see the section on cookies below). As this is aggregated data, it is not used to personally identify you. The information does, however, help us improve the website and the service we offer to visitors.

You can opt out of this if you choose by visiting Google’s opt-out tool for

Analytics: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.



Personal information



We only collect personal information in certain circumstances. This includes when you sign up to receive the Daily Bulletin or a digital edition of a newspaper. It also includes when you complete a contact form, send us an email, or enter a competition on this website. The information you provide is only used for the intended purpose. So, if you sign up to the Daily Bulletin or a newspaper digital edition, we will use this information to provide the service. For competition entries, we use your personal data to effectively run the competition, and when you send us a contact message, we use the information to respond to you.



Sharing Your Information



We will never sell, lease, or otherwise share your information for any commercial purpose. We may, however, share your information for standard business reasons. This could be sharing with technical support teams, third-party service providers (such as Mailchimp, our email service provider), or external consultants. Each third-party must be GDPR compliant and adhere to similar data protection standards that we do.



Requesting Removing, and Altering Your Personal Data



Under GDPR, you can request a copy of the data we hold on you, request that we alter the data we hold, request that we remove the data, or ask that we don’t process your personal data.

To make any of these requests, please email us at webadmin@iconicnews.ie or write to us at River Media Newspapers, 26 Balliniska Road, Springtown Ind Est. Derry, BT48 0NA

Security



We are committed to ensuring that your information is secure. In order to prevent unauthorised access or disclosure, we have put in place suitable physical, electronic and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the information we collect online. We cannot, however, guarantee the security of the information you give us.



External Content / Links to OtherSites



Our website may contain links to other websites of interest. However, once you have used these links to leave our site, you should note that we do not have any control over that other website. Therefore, we cannot be responsible for the protection and privacy of any information which you provide whilst visiting such sites and such sites are not governed by this privacy statement. You should exercise caution and look at the privacy statement applicable to the website in question.

Competitions



If you enter a competition on this website, then it may be necessary for us to provide your personal information to the promoters of the competition or to others that are involved in the organisation of the competition or the prize

giving.



Signing Up to Our Email Services



Derry Now offers a number of news-related email services. This includes Daily Bulletins and digital editions of some of our newspapers. We use Mailchimp to provide these services. By registering for any of our services, you agree to

Mailchimp handling your personal data. The emails we send may contain pixels or web beacons that give us information on the number of emails received, opened, clicked on, etc. We don't use these pixels or web beacons to collect or access your personal information.

Each email we send includes an unsubscribe link, which you can use at any time. You can also email us at webadmin@iconicnews.ie if you would like to unsubscribe from any of our email services.



Cookie Policy



This site uses cookies to better facilitate your experience. The majority of web browsers automatically accept cookies. You can avoid this by changing the settings of your browser. Please be aware that if you stop your browser accepting cookies, some features of our website may stop working properly on your computer. As part of Google Analytics, we use first-party cookies to monitor traffic to this site. To opt out of being tracked by Google Analytics across all websites click here. This site also allows representation from other third-party sites on our pages. Some advertisers use these types of cookies to track your visits to the various websites on which they advertise. If you are concerned about this, you can disable third-party cookies by changing the settings of your browser.

What is a Cookie?



A cookie is a small file which asks permission to be placed on your computer’s hard drive. Once you agree, the file is added, and the cookie helps analyse web traffic or lets you know when you visit a particular site. Cookies allow our web applications to respond to you as an individual. Our website can tailor its operations to your needs, likes and dislikes by gathering and remembering information about your preferences. We use traffic log cookies to identify which pages are being used. This helps us analyse data about web page traffic and improve our website in order to tailor it to customer needs. We only use this information for statistical analysis purposes and the data is aggregated. Overall, cookies help us provide you with a better website, by enabling us to monitor which pages you find useful and which you do not. A cookie in no way gives us access to your

computer or any information about you, other than the data you choose to share with us.