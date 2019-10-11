Derry City travel to face Bohs - see the Dublin club's plans for new stadium

March 8 2019- Derry City are playing Bohemians tonight at Dalymount Park in Dublin.

But Derry City players, officials and fans heading to the Phibsboro venue in a few years time could find themselves playing in a wonderful new stadium.

Dublin City Council is planning to redevelop the famous old ground - known as the home of Irish football - with Bohemians set to share it with north Dublin neighbours Shelbourne.

Subject to funding coming through under the Republic's Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF), games could be played here by October 2023.