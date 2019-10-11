Contact

Heartbroken father of murdered Ballykelly teenager Jonathan Cairns has renewed an appeal for information on his son's death

Reporter:

Sheila Reilly

April 25 2019 - The heartbroken father of murdered Ballykelly teenager Jonathan Cairns has renewed an appeal for information today, on the 20th anniversary of his death. 

The 18 year old was killed while making his way home from a night out in Ballykelly on April 25, 1999.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest a short distance from his family home.

His blood stained clothes were found in the grounds of Glasvey school.

No one has ever been convicted of his murder.

Speaking from the village this morning, Raymond Cairns said they miss their son every day.

Detective Inspector Adrian Brown also appealed for information.

He said the PSNI are ‘committed to getting answers for the family’ and called on members of the Ballykelly community who have information on the murder to come forward.

