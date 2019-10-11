Heartbroken father of murdered Ballykelly teenager Jonathan Cairns has renewed an appeal for information on his son's death

Contact
April 25 2019 - The heartbroken father of murdered Ballykelly teenager Jonathan Cairns has renewed an appeal for information today, on the 20th anniversary of his death.
The 18 year old was killed while making his way home from a night out in Ballykelly on April 25, 1999.
His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest a short distance from his family home.
His blood stained clothes were found in the grounds of Glasvey school.
No one has ever been convicted of his murder.
Speaking from the village this morning, Raymond Cairns said they miss their son every day.
Detective Inspector Adrian Brown also appealed for information.
He said the PSNI are ‘committed to getting answers for the family’ and called on members of the Ballykelly community who have information on the murder to come forward.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in the city on Monday of this week.
A Derry man who has been running competitively for the past forty years will take part in his last full marathon next month in memory of former club member, Martin Gallagher.
This beautiful picture of Maisie Colhoun was taken by local photographer Leisa Smith-Anderson of Lisa Smith Photography for the 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' book.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier new titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.