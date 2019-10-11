WATCH: Jay Beatty to join former Celtic legend Brian McClair at Dungiven Celtic 50th Anniversary Dinner

Contact
July 17 2019 - Dungiven Celtic will celebrate their 50th Anniversary later this year and have confirmed their special guests for a special dinner dance.
Former Celtic great Brian McClair, who also had an illustrious career with Manchester United, will be one of the guests on Saturday, September 21.
Also joining the celebrations will be none other than the Celtic superstar Jay Beatty.
Jay is an ambassador for the Celtic FC foundation charity. He has won the Greek humanity and sensitivity award with Georgios Samaras, the Spirit of NI Award, the Scottish Daily Record Our Heroes award and of course the January 2015 SPFL Goal of the Month contest.
"Jay and his father Martin are great ambassadors for the Downs & Proud charity and we are honoured that they will be joining us," commented Dungiven Celtic Chairman Seamus Harkin.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson attack on a property in the city on Monday of this week.
A Derry man who has been running competitively for the past forty years will take part in his last full marathon next month in memory of former club member, Martin Gallagher.
This beautiful picture of Maisie Colhoun was taken by local photographer Leisa Smith-Anderson of Lisa Smith Photography for the 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' book.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier new titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.