WATCH: Jay Beatty to join former Celtic legend Brian McClair at Dungiven Celtic 50th Anniversary Dinner

July 17 2019 - Dungiven Celtic will celebrate their 50th Anniversary later this year and have confirmed their special guests for a special dinner dance.

Former Celtic great Brian McClair, who also had an illustrious career with Manchester United, will be one of the guests on Saturday, September 21.

Also joining the celebrations will be none other than the Celtic superstar Jay Beatty.

Jay is an ambassador for the Celtic FC foundation charity. He has won the Greek humanity and sensitivity award with Georgios Samaras, the Spirit of NI Award, the Scottish Daily Record Our Heroes award and of course the January 2015 SPFL Goal of the Month contest.

"Jay and his father Martin are great ambassadors for the Downs & Proud charity and we are honoured that they will be joining us," commented Dungiven Celtic Chairman Seamus Harkin.