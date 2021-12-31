In Pictures: Christy Heffernan & Son host the Waterford launch of the SYS Group

Christy Heffernan and his son Stephen hosted the Waterford Launch of the SYS Group last November in the Tower Hotel Waterford.

With leading economist Jim Power as the guest speaker, a large number of existing and prospective clients were in attendance.

Stephen opened the event as the keynote speaker, inviting Christy first to give a brief background of his own career to date. He then introduced guest speaker Jim Power who presented a slideshow on the economic outlook, followed by a Q&A session for attendees. Group CEO Tony Delaney then spoke about the company, how the Group came about and the journey he’s been on to get to where he is today.

Servicing the South East region and operating from their Waterford office on Slievekeale Road just outside the City, Christy & Stephen joined the Group in February 2020. Christy, a well-respected and trusted qualified financial advisor has over 30 years’ experience as a broker in the industry. The ex-Kilkenny hurler, who is also a qualified auctioneer, is the incoming Chairman of the LIA South East Regional Committee for 2022. He has adopted a similar success mindset & work ethic of his sporting days to that of his professional career.

Stephen, a Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA), has worked with PWC and in various other accountancy roles in his career which adds a lot of value to the organisation. He has his Bcomm (Bachelor of Commerce Degree) from UCC, QFA (Qualified Financial Advisor) and RPA (Retirement Planning Advisor) designations from UCD to go along with his accountancy qualification and will be completing the internationally recognised CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) exams soon.

The father and son duo have seen their business grow from strength to strength since they teamed up together in early 2020, despite the disruptions faced due to COVID-19.

Christy, reflecting on his new partnership with Stephen, said: “Our line of business is extremely personal. Clients want to trust you and know you are a good fit for them. Having Stephen come on board as part of my overall succession plan gives reassurance to my clients for when it’s time for me to retire. His experience and qualifications brings another level of expertise to our organisation. He’s extremely professional and personable in all his dealings so clients love working with him. Knowing he is the up-and-coming future of our company and that clients will be well looked after provides great peace of mind. He has big plans to expand our operations already and is constantly coming up with new ways to do business.”

Since the pandemic, COVID has thrown some curveballs at Christy; “Adapting to new situations and challenges we face in a changing environment gives cause for action. Our office has gelled really well together during the pandemic as the team are all working towards the same goals and objectives. Engaging with Zoom calls, Docu-sign and Social Media for example has all been very new to me but has proved crucial to us in increasing our business activity year on year. If you don’t adapt to change you will be left behind.”

Their strategic alliance with SYS has proved to be an invaluable factor to the continued success and will form an integral part of a very promising and exciting future for the pair.

The SYS Group (formerly SYS Wealth & Financial Planners) was founded by Toomervara native, Tony Delaney in 2015. With nearly 30 years experience in the financial services industry and holding numerous senior executive roles in the sector, the Tipperary man saw a gap in the broker market which predominately “sells products” to clients ultimately giving isolated advice in a very much “transactional” sense.

Instead, Tony as Group CEO, places a strong emphasis on Central Bank compliance, full transparency around charges & fees and takes great pride in positioning his company as being an advisory firm providing comprehensive integrated advice which examines the overall picture for their clients.

They delve deeper into your personal circumstances using their unique 5 step process to prescribe bespoke financial peace of mind for their clients and their families - regardless of what stage of life you’re at. Their service package includes tailored recommended solutions, annual reviews and ongoing support throughout.

Headquartered in Nenagh Co. Tipperary the Group is constantly expanding its operations and services it can offer to its clients.

Over the few short years in business, the Group has successfully hired some exceptional talent attracting experienced mortgage managers, partners from chartered tax practices, senior financial consultants, chartered accountants, and ex Merrion Capital Investment & Forensics managers.

This brings phenomenal levels of varying financial expertise to the Group internally that therefore means SYS can cater for all types of clients including; individuals, corporates & company directors, professionals, millennials & high net worth private clients.

The Group which consists of; SYS Financial Planning, SYS Mortgages, SYS Tax, SYS Private & SYS Capital held their roadshow of launches last year throughout the country (Nenagh, Waterford, Limerick, Cork, Dublin & Carlow) which has proved to be a huge success.

With four offices nationwide in Tipperary, Waterford, Cork & Dublin and more consultants based in Limerick, Carlow, Mayo & Galway the SYS team is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind & personalised expert financial advice wherever you are based.

SYS has over 5,000 clients, currently hires 32 staff and has over €200m funds under management.

Through further external acquisitions and continued internal organic growth, the Group aims to have over €500m funds under management by 2024 and is striving to be the leading financial consultancy firm in Ireland.

The Group is also ISO 9001 certified, and Tony has led the company to numerous prestigious awards as he himself is a multi-award-winning pensions thought leader in the field.

To arrange an initial consultation and begin your financial journey today, call our Waterford office on 051-27 40 50 or email stephen@sysgroup.ie

Visit www.sysgroup.ie to learn more.

*Sponsored Content