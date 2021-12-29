Search

31 Dec 2021

11% increase in positive Covid cases globally, says World Health Organisation

11% increase in positive Covid cases globally, says World Health Organisation

11% increase in positive Covid cases globally, says World Health Organisation

Reporter:

Reporter

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The gain followed a gradual increase since October this year. 

The UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological report that there were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26.

Europe accounted for more than half the total, with 2.84 million, though that amounted to only a 3% increase over the previous week. 

It also had the highest infection rate of any region, with 304.6 new cases per 100,000 residents. 

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom, today thanked an Irish boy who drew a picture detailing his idea to defeat coronavirus by using spray and bullets. 

Tweeting about the drawing and accompanying letter on Twitter, Adhanom said, "Thank you Senan for turning your mind & creativity to finding ways to defeat #COVID19. Innovation has been a cornerstone of the response to the pandemic and I urge you, & all other young people, to keep coming up with & sharing ideas for bringing this threat under control." 

Ireland has experienced 731,000 cases of Coronavirus to date. 

The WHO said that new cases in the Americas were up 39% to nearly 1.48 million, and the region had the second-highest infection rate with 144.4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The US alone saw more than 1.18 million cases, a 34% increase.

Reported new cases in Africa were up 7% to nearly 275,000.

The agency said that “the overall risk related to the new variant … Omicron remains very high”.

It cited “consistent evidence” that it has a growth advantage over the Delta variant, which remains dominant in parts of the world. 

The WHO noted that a decline in case incidence has been seen in South Africa (SA), and that early data from SA,  the UK and Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospital admission with Omicron.

But it said that more data is needed “to understand the clinical markers of severity including the use of oxygen, mechanical ventilation and death, and how severity may be impacted by vaccination and/or prior … infection”.

The WHO said that the number of newly reported deaths worldwide last week was down 4% to 44,680.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media