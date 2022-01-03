Peter McVerry Trust seeks derelict houses in towns and villages across the country

Housing charity Peter McVerry Trust is looking for derelict properties across the country to transform and help alleviate Ireland's homeless problem.

The charity is working with a number of local authorities in the country and is now looking to source more suitable properties in towns and villages across the country.

The are particularly looking for derelict buildings in town centre locations which they can transform into social housing.

The Peter McVerry Trust has urged owners of derelict commercial or residential buildings to contact them

The national housing and homeless charity is involved in delivering social housing in a number of counties including Tipperary and Mayo.

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust, said “We are delighted to be able to help meet the housing needs of people impacted by homelessness in Co Tipperary. We have been working closely with the council to understand the need that exists locally and how best we can be of support to people in the county. We are now working on developing housing pathways to ensure people can exit hostels and B&Bs and get the wraparound supports they need once housed".

We are working to turn vacant properties in towns and cities across Ireland into social housing through the Repair and Leasing scheme. If you own a vacant property and would like to work with us, please get in touch, emptyhomes@pmvtrust.ie pic.twitter.com/DLHG14Jdkd — Peter McVerry Trust (@PMVTrust) December 26, 2021

Mr Doyle says the charity is already working on providing housing units in the county: "In partnership with Tipperary County Council, we have secured our first project in the county which consists of four one-bedroom units in Cashel. Given that one-bedroom homes are the type that are most needed and yet the hardest to come by, our focus on one-bedroom units will allow us to help move single people and couples out of homelessness and help vital projects such as Housing First. We are now working on progressing other opportunities in Tipperary.

"We are looking at any possible opportunities to grow the number of homes we can provide, particularly the number of one-bedroom homes. This includes long-term vacant buildings, commercial properties that can be converted to residential, or vacant sites with planning permission.

"We’d encourage anyone that has a property, which would be suitable for social housing, to contact us so that we can secure more housing options to help tackle homelessness," Mr Doyle said.

The homeless charity recently worked on a family home just outside Castlebar in Mayo, which saw a long-term vacant house brought back into use. The charity is also working on 13 units located in Ballina town centre.