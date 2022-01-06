Twenty seven rural regeneration projects to benefit from over €20m funding

Dozens of regeneration projects in rural communities are set to benefit from funds of over €20million.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, announced news of the funding - provided under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF) - today (January 6).

Twenty seven projects nationwide will now be able to avail of €21.5million which will help combat dereliction and increase the vibrancy of rural towns and villages.

The projects include the transformation of old schools, cinemas and vacant buildings into creative studios, remote working hubs and community spaces in a bid to attract people back to rural Ireland.

Speaking on the news, Minister Humphreys said, "When complete, these projects will leave a lasting difference on these locations for generations to come, benefitting tens of thousands of families in Rural Ireland."

Over two million euro has been allocated to Edenderry, Co Offaly for the regeneration of a major derelict site into a state-of-the-art community centre; Dungarvan in Co Waterford has received €1.39million, which will see the renovation of three town centre buildings into a Digital Transformation Hub for almost 200 people; €862,000 in Callan in Co Kilkenny will re-develop existing historical buildings to provide a library, youth and arts space as well as a remote working hub; and €1.17million for Buncrana, Co Donegal will go towards strengthening the shorefront, providing amenities and enhancing walking and cycling facilities.

Other areas which will benefit include Drumshambo in Leitrim, Listowel in Kerry, Oldcastle Town Centre in Meath, Borris-in-Ossory in Laois, Granard in Longford, Rathvilly in Carlow, Gort in Galway, and Nenagh in Tipperary.

Minister Humphreys continued: "I’m particularly pleased to see that so many projects being supported today will provide remote working opportunities for tens of thousands of people.

"Remote Working is the now very much part of the fabric of Rural Ireland due to COVID-19. By continuing to invest in remote working facilities - by turning old, run-down buildings into digital hubs, we will ensure more of our young people can work and live in their own community."

As all the projects are in Category 2, the announced funding will bring them to development stage ready to commence works.

Category 2 projects are those that require significant development before they reach the stage of being shovel ready.