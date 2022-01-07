No new restrictions recommended by NPHET despite record-breaking case numbers

No new restrictions are being recommended by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) despite record-breaking case numbers.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified yesterday (January 6) of 23,817 positive cases, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The decision by NPHET was made yesterday following a meeting to discuss the situation in Ireland, where it was decided - according to The Irish Times - that current measures are to remain in place with no change.

Due to the current high incidence of Covid-19 infection, the count of daily case numbers is based on positive results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day.

The latest record-breaking numbers do not include antigen test results.

Although incidence rates are high, this does not appear to be causing a surge in the number of patients in ICU.

Nine hundred and forty one people with Covid-19 are currently in hospitals, 90 of whom are in ICU.

According to the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, approximately 650,000 tests per week are being undertaken between antigen and PCR tests.

However, he said, "Even that can't keep pace with the sheer volume of cases."

Yesterday, HSE chief Paul Reid announced an IT solution for recording the results of antigen tests is being developed.

He told Virgin Media News: "We do expect to have a solution in place by the end of next week."