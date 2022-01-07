Men charged in relation to serious assault of Alanna Quinn to appear in court

Two men charged in relation to the serious assault of a Ballyfermot teenager are due to appear in court today (January 7).

The duo, who were charged by Gardai yesterday, are appearing in Court No. 3 of the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Seventeen year old victim, Alanna Quinn-Idris, was attacked near the Civic Offices on Ballyfermot Road in Dublin on Thursday December 30 2021.

A friend who was with her at the time intervened - along with a bystander - and was stabbed, while Ms Idris was left with a ruptured right eye, broken bones in her cheek and broken teeth.

There is reportedly a 90% chance she will never regain sight in her damaged eye.

A GoFundMe page set up with a goal of €5000 has now surpassed €80,000 with sympathisers and well-wishers donating money towards her care.

Ms Idris' mother, Jaime, updated the page this week by stating, "I don't even know how to express my gratitude to each and every person. And not only for the donations, the love and encouragement is just as appreciated."

She went on to say a relocation to another area may be necessary for her family.

She said, "We will feel safer. It breaks my heart to potentially leave our home and the area I have lived in all my life but I will never be comfortable letting my children out to socialise in this area again and we cannot live like that. A fresh start is what we need."