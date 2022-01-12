Search

12 Jan 2022

Donnelly hails 'huge milestone' as Ireland administers ten millionth Covid vaccine dose

Donnelly hails 'huge milestone' as Ireland administers ten millionth Covid vaccine dose

Donnelly hails 'huge milestone' as Ireland administers ten millionth Covid vaccine dose

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Ireland is administering its ten millionth dose of Covid-19 vaccine this morning. 

That's according to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, who called the news a "huge milestone". 

Commenting on Twitter, he said, "Huge milestone being reached in our Covid-19 vaccination programme this morning. The [ten] millionth dose of a vaccine is being administered! A huge thank you to all the staff and volunteers, GP practices and pharmacies for their work." 

The news comes as Ireland surpasses one million positive Covid-19 cases. 

According to the Covid-19 Data Hub, 7,512,535 first and second doses have been administered (as well as 237,398 single dose vaccines) since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 2,416,945 booster vaccines. 

Cabinet is expected to meet this morning (January 12) to discuss the possibility of reducing restrictions for boosted individuals, despite what the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called a "tidal wave" of Omicron. 

The WHO warned this week that half of Europe's population may be infected with Covid-19 within weeks due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. 

The group is encouraging people to continue taking primary precautions to prevent Covid-19 spread, stating: "Vaccines alone do not prevent the spread of Covid-19. Please keep wearing well-fitted masks, safe distancing, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands, opening windows. Do it all to lower your risk!"

As of 8am this morning (January 12), 1055 people with Covid-19 are currently in Irish hospitals, seven fewer than yesterday. 

Ninety two people with Covid-19 are in ICU (as of yesterday morning). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media