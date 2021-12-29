Search

31 Dec 2021

Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash

Man, 41, dies and two people seriously injured in crash

Reporter:

IrelandLive Reporter

A man has died and two people have been seriously injured in a car crash on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

The 41-year-old man was driving a Vauxhall Astra when it was involved in a collision with a Ford Kuga at around 12.35pm on Tuesday, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services attended the crash site on the A6106 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Kuga and her male passenger were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around five hours for a crash investigation.

Police Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who tragically lost his life and those who remain in hospital.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who was driving on this stretch of road and who witnessed the crash to contact us.

“I would also be keen to hear from drivers who have dashcam footage and would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1196 of December 28.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media