31 Dec 2021

Family’s tribute to ‘much-loved’ grandfather killed in crash

IrelandLive Reporter

A driver killed in a crash that left two other people seriously injured on the outskirts of Edinburgh has been named as Keith Smith, a “much-loved” father and grandfather.

The 41-year-old died in a collision with another car in Danderhall at midday on Tuesday.

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries in the crash between their Ford Kuga and Mr Smith’s Vauxhall Astra and were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Mr Smith, from Danderhall, died at the scene.

His family released a tribute through Police Scotland, saying: “Keith Smith – a much loved and missed father of two, stepdad, grandad, partner, uncle, brother, son and friend to many in the community.”

Emergency services attended the crash on the A6106 at Hillcrest, Danderhall, and the road was closed for about five hours while investigators examined the scene.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Keith’s family and friends at this difficult time and we will continue to provide them with specialist support.

“We continue to appeal for any information surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who may be able to assist with our inquiries to come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 1196 of Tuesday December 28.

