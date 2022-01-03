Search

04 Jan 2022

Transport disruption as ice and snow warnings hit north Scotland

Transport disruption as ice and snow warnings hit north Scotland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Transport services in Scotland have warned of disruption as a cold snap is set to hit the northern regions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for ice from 3pm on Monday until 9am on Wednesday for Highland and Grampian.

A snow warning is in place for the same areas from midnight on Monday until Wednesday morning and includes Angus and Perth and Kinross.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for Grampian, Highlands, Orkney and Shetland on Tuesday.

The ice and snow warnings come after rainfall in the north has caused icy stretches as the temperature drops, the Met Office said.

Forecasters said the Highlands will feel “bitterly cold” with temperatures as low as 0C on Monday night, while parts of Grampian could reach minus 2C.

The Scotland Environment Protection Agency released flood warnings for Stonehaven, Spey Bay and Stornoway on Monday.

Flood alerts are also currently in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire City, Findhorn, Nairn and Speyside, the Western Isles and Orkney.

Network Rail Scotland said due to accumulating rainfall in the west of Scotland on Monday, a temporary speed restriction has been set between Garelochhead and Crianlarich.

Multiple ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather, CalMac ferry services confirmed.

Services between Oban, Colonsay, Port Askaig and Kennacraig will not be running on Monday due to high winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media