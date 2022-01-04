Search

04 Jan 2022

Knifeman injures petrol station worker during attempted robbery in Glasgow

Knifeman injures petrol station worker during attempted robbery in Glasgow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A knifeman threatened a petrol station worker in Glasgow before making off empty handed in what one detective described as a “frightening experience”.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the attempted robbery after a man went into the petrol station in Cumbernauld Road at about 7.40am on Monday and threatened a 25-year-old working in the shop with a blade.

The worker suffered minor injuries when he tried to grab the weapon off the man, and the suspect made off empty handed in the direction of neighbouring Hogganfield Loch.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lafferty said: “Although nothing was taken this was a frightening experience for a man who had simply just been at his work that morning.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone in the area acting suspicious to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask anyone who has possible dashcam or personal CCTV footage of the area to get in contact with officers.”

The suspect was described as a white man with greying stubble.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a dark green jacket, black trousers and white trainers.

Police Scotland said anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting incident number 0550 of Monday, January 3.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media