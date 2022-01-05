Covid disruption sees some pupils learning online as schools return

Some pupils have begun the new school term learning remotely as the Omicron variant causes disruption across the country.

There is a mixed picture as children returned to the classroom on Wednesday, with some councils reporting all schools are operating as normal while in other areas a number of children are learning online.

Schools in around a third of Scotland’s 32 council areas reopened on Wednesday, while others return later this week and some early next week.

In Aberdeenshire, Kincardine O’Neil primary school is partially closed for pupils on Wednesday due to staff self-isolating.

A statement on the Aberdeenshire Council website said: “Due to staff isolating, Kincardine O’Neil School building will not be open to pupils today.

“Pupils should log on to Google Classroom using the login sent at the end of term and undertake activities that have been set.”

In Clackmannanshire, all but one educational establishment reopened on Wednesday.

Pupils at Muckhart Primary School are learning remotely this week for Covid-related reasons.

In the Falkirk Council area, a class at Bankier Primary School and one at Dunipace Primary School are doing lessons online due to Covid.

South Lanarkshire Council, East Renfrewshire Council and East Dunbartonshire Council said their schools are operating as normal on Wednesday, while other councils have been contacted for updates.

Scotland registered the second-highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with 17,259 cases reported and a test positivity rate of 35.3%.

Virus expert Dr Christine Tait-Burkard, of the University of Edinburgh, has warned it is “almost inevitable” that Omicron cases will rise further as pupils return to school.

The Scottish Government has urged secondary school pupils to take a lateral flow test before going to class, while those aged 12-15 are encouraged to have their second coronavirus jab.

Safety guidance for schools was updated in December in light of Omicron and mitigations include physical distancing, one-way systems and the correct use of face coverings.