Search

06 Jan 2022

Mother of missing Musselburgh man appeals for help

Mother of missing Musselburgh man appeals for help

Reporter:

Ireland Staff Reporter

The mother of a Musselburgh man missing for nearly a week has appealed for information, as police renew their search.

Dean Conner, 37, was last seen in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh at about 5pm on Friday December 31 walking towards the Promenade area of the town.

He is described as 5ft 10in, with short dark brown/black hair and when last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

His mother, Lorraine, is also appealing for information and said: “I am worried sick and need to know that Dean is safe. Dean, please call me or reach out to someone and let them know you are safe.”

East Lothian Police Sergeant Murray Legge said: “As time passes Dean’s family grow increasingly concerned for him.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries and now have CCTV footage of him, so we know what he was wearing shortly before he went missing.

“We believe that he could have travelled out of the area and would appeal for anyone in Edinburgh, or further afield to look out for him.

“He is likely to travel on foot or by bus. If you know Dean, we want to speak to you – think back, when was the last time you heard from him?

“We urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information of Mr Conner’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2238 of Friday December 31.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media