Man found with serious injuries after police and coastguard operation

A man has been found with serious injuries after police and the coastguard were involved in a joint operation.
Police were alerted to an incident in Marine Drive, Dunbar, at about 4pm on Friday.
Teams from North Berwick, Dunbar and Eyemouth Coastguard were involved in the rescue.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of concern for a person in the Marine Road area of Dunbar, around 4pm on Friday January 7 2022.
“The man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.”
Every pet at the Limerick Animal Welfare (LAW) sanctuary in Kilfinane 'feels loved, warm, safe and secure'.
The arrests were made in what gardaí have called a 'significant development' in an ongoing operation against organised crime in County Limerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.